Tanner Horner sentenced to death for 2022 murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, a Texas jury sentenced the former FedEx driver Horner to death for the 2022 kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand.
Horner had previously pleaded guilty to capital murder leaving the jury to decide only between life in prison or the death penalty.
The tragedy began when Horner delivered a box of “You Can Be Anything” Barbies to Athena’s home.
The prosecutor argued that after accidentally hitting the girl with his van, he panicked and strangled her to keep her from telling her father.
During closing arguments, District Attorney James Stainton told the jury that “Tanner Horner is proof why parents hug their children a little tighter” adding that the defendant is “proof of why there is evil in society.”
The defense had argued for mercy citing Horner’s autism diagnosis but the jury deliberated for only a few hours before choosing execution.
After the verdict, Athena’s uncle, Elijah Strand, addressed Horner directly, saying, “You did not just take a life; you destroyed a family.”
Judge George Gallagher then formally handed down the sentence stating, “It is, therefore, the order of this court that your punishment be death.”