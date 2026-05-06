Ohio Primary Election Results 2026: Ramaswamy and Acton to face off for governor

Ohio’s May 5 primary election has officially set the stage for a dramatic showdown this November.
In the race to succeed term-limited Governor Mike DeWine, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy secured a decisive victory over Casey Putsch.
Addressing a fired-up crowd, Ramaswamy declared, “We have a historic opportunity to lead Ohio to be the top state in the country.” He will face Democrat Dr. Amy Acton, who cruised to her party’s nomination unopposed.
Acton wasted no time drawing battle lines, stating that Ohioans are “longing for public servants again who actually solve problems instead of making problems.”
The battle for the U.S. Senate also took shape as former Senator Sherrod Brown easily defeated Ron Kincaid in the Democratic primary.
Brown is now on a mission to reclaim his former seat, which is seen as a “pivotal” win for national party control. He is slated to challenge incumbent Republican Jon Husted, who faced no primary opposition.
As voters checked their sample ballots and headed to local precincts, turnout was steady.
With nominees now finalized, the focus shifts toward the general election where candidates promise to tackle everything from education to economic growth.