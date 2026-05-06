US military plane missing: KC-135 Tanker vanishes near Qatar after ‘7700’ emergency alert

A US Air Force KC-35 Stratotanker famously known as “flying gas station” has vanished from radar after declaring a mid-air emergency near Qatar.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, while the aircraft was flying over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Flight tracking data showed the tanker took off from Al Dhafra Air Base before transmitting a “7700” squawk code which is the international signal for a general emergency.
Before the signal went dark, the plane was seen flying in a circular holding pattern, a move pilots often use to troubleshoot problems. It then began a descent toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
While military officials have not confirmed a crash, the sudden loss of the transponder has sparked global concern.
Experts suggest the cause could range from mechanical failure to GPS jamming in the region.
Despite the drama, US Central Command has remained quiet leading some to hope the aircraft landed safely.
As one reporter noted, “that absence of confirmation is telling,” suggesting the situation may not be catastrophic.
For now, the tatus of the crew remains unknown as search efforts continue in the Persian Gulf.