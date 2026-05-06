Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote

Romania’s pro-European government fell on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan lost a dramatic no-confidence vote in parliament.
The motion passed with 281 votes, comfortably exceeding the 233 required to oust the administration.
The political crisis was triggered by an unlikely alliance between the left-wing Social Democrats (PSD) and the far-right AUR party.
Tensions peaked over Bolojan’s strict austerity measures designed to slash the EU’s highest budget deficit.
Before the vote, a defiant Bolojan slammed the move as “deceitful cynical and contrived” arguing that he “chose to do what was urgent and necessary for our country.”
The collapse has sent shockwaves through the economy pushing the national currency to a record low.
Opponents celebrated the result with AUR leader George Simion stating on social media that “the voice of the people was heard today,” while claiming the ousted leaders had delivered only taxes, war, and poverty.”
President Nicusor Dan must now nominate a new premier.
Until a successor is sworn in, Bolojan remains in a caretaker role with limited powers leaving the NATO and EU member in a state of deep political uncertainty.