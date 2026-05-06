Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range

A powerful spring storm is hammering Colorado this Wednesday, May 6, 2026, dumping heavy wet snow across the Front Range.
The “Miracle May” storm has forced dozens of school districts to cancel classes including major hubs like Denver, Aurora and Jeffco Public School.
Some mountain areas have already recorded nearly two feet of snow creating hazardous travel conditions that officials warn will persist through the afternoon.
The National Weather Service has maintained winter storm warnings noting that the high moisture content of the snow poses a unique threat.
Experts explained that “heavy snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages.”
The sudden shift from Monday’s 75°F warmth to sub-freezing temperatures has left residents scrambling.
Kenley Bonner, a local meteorologist noted the irony of the season stating “We were kind of joking earlier in the season that winter’s not going to come until spring and it did exactly that.”
In Northern Colorado, the Poudre School District was among the first to shut down, telling families, “Due to forecasted heavy wet snowfall and hazardous road conditions, all Poudre School District schools will be closed Wednesday.”
While the snow is expected to taper off by tonight, warmer temperatures are projected to return by Thursday.