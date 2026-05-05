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JD Vance casts ballot with son in Ohio, makes first Iowa campaign visit as VP

JD Vance courts Republican party voters in Iowa during campaign stop as Ohio primaries underway

JD Vance casts ballot with son in Ohio, makes first Iowa campaign visit as VP
JD Vance casts ballot with son in Ohio, makes first Iowa campaign visit as VP

Vice President JD Vance arrived at the polling station with son to cast vote during Ohio primaries.

According to The Independent, Vance arrived in Iowa on Tuesday, May 5, marking his inaugural visit to the state since assuming office, a crucial stop for Republicans who will cast the initial votes for their party’s next presidential nominee in less than two years.

Vance, widely considered one of the Republican Party’s most formidable potential candidates for the 2028 presidential election, is in Iowa to campaign for Republican Representative Zach Nunn.

Nunn faces a highly competitive race to retain his Des Moines-area seat in the upcoming November midterm elections.

The vice president, an Ohio senator before taking his current role, departed Washington accompanied by his son, Vivek.

He stopped first in Cincinnati to vote in Ohio’s primary elections and told reporters he was voting for Vivek Ramaswamy in the governor’s race.

Asked about US Senator Jon Husted, who’s running in a special election to serve out the remainder of Vance’s term, Vance said he thinks Husted’s “going to do a great job” and has been “good for Ohio.”

His 6-year-old son, meanwhile, filled out a ballot for children, which the vice president showed to the poll workers when he cast his own ballot.

“He voted for the Easter bunny over the tooth fairy,” he said of his son, who’s also named Vivek.


Before arriving in Iowa, Vance also was set to appear in Oklahoma City to hold a fundraiser in his role as finance chair of the Republican National Committee.

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