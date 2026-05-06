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Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub

Prince Harry was spotted in public for the first time since King Charles fresh blow amid US state visit

Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub
Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub

Prince Harry was out and about in Los Angeles as he broke his cover after father, King Charles III's US state visit.

Just days after the 77-year-old monarch wrapped his US visit - without a meeting with The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, Harry was seen enjoying an outing with his friends.

As reported by People, Harry grabbed lunch with his friends at Nobu in Los Angeles on Monday, May 4.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, Harry kept it casual in a a green khaki shirt with dark pants.

Harry then slipped on sunglasses outside the eatery - which is about an hour and a half from his residence in Montecito, California.

The Duke enjoyed the lunch date with his friends just days after it was reported that the king will not be meeting his son - who lives in the US with his wife and two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Highlighting the monarch's busy diary as a reason for no meeting with Harry, the insider noted, "When you’re talking about a state visit, every minute is accounted for — especially when it’s the King traveling as the invited guest of a head of state."

"Harry knows how things are and wouldn’t ask for that either under these circumstances," the source added.

King Charles four-day visit to the US with Queen Camilla was followed by his solo trip to Bermuda.

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