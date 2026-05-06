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Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks

Trump expressed optimism about a diplomatic resolution

Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks

President Donald Trump has ordered a temporary halt to Project Freedom, the U.S. military operation designed to escort commercial ships through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

The decision comes as the administration signals a potential diplomatic breakthrough to end the month-long conflict with Tehran.

In a social media announcement late Tuesday, Trump explained that the pause was requested by international partners.

He stated the move was made based “on the request of Pakistan and other Countries” and cited the “tremendous Military Success” of the recent campaign.


Trump expressed optimism about a diplomatic resolution noting that “Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran.”

While the escort mission is on hold, the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports will continue.

Trump clarified the strategy, writing: “We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that major offensive operations are effectively over, as the U.S. shifts focus from combat to finalizing a peace treaty.

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