Alaska rock collapse triggers 1,578-foot tsunami, second largest ever recorded

A massive “megatsunami” wave created when part of an Alaskan mountain crumbled into the sea is the second tallest ever recorded.
According to The Independent, researchers have revealed that the colossal tsunami, taller than New York City's Empire State Building and driven by climate change, struck the majestic Tracy Arm Fjord in southeastern Alaska last year.
The powerful landslide-induced wave, which occurred on 10 August 2025, reached an astonishing 1,578 feet (481 metres), making it the second-highest ever recorded.
The narrow sea inlet, nestled within the Tongass National Forest and famed for its towering granite cliffs, waterfalls, and glaciers, witnessed the tsunami surge violently, stripping vegetation from its steep rock walls.
Despite being a popular sightseeing destination, the early morning timing of 5:30 am meant no cruise ships or other vessels were present, resulting in no injuries.
Dan Shugar, a geomorphologist at the University of Calgary and lead author of the study published in Science, warned, "The fact that the landslide occurred this early in the morning was unbelievably lucky. Next time - and there will be a next time - we may not be so lucky."
Scientists have now confirmed that the landslide was a direct consequence of global warming.
The glacier that once buttressed the mountain had retreated significantly due to rising temperatures, ultimately leaving the rock face unsupported.