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Car plunges into river after bridge collapses in China

The event serves as a reminder of the importance of infrastructure safety and timely evacuation in emergency situations

Car plunges into river after bridge collapses in China
Car plunges into river after bridge collapses in China

A shocking incident in east-central China saw a car fall into a fast-moving river following a damaged bridge suddenly collapse.

The structure got weak, leaving the vehicle stranded dangerously close to the verge of the broken roadway.

Several reports suggested the bridge was partially destroyed, and the car was standing on the remaining section. The river flowing below was strong, making the situation very risky.

Eyewitnesses captured the soul departing scene in the camera when the unstable bridge broke down, dropping the car away in the rapid river.

Fortunately, the vehicle was already escorted off, preventing any loss of life.


The incident underscores how quickly bridge failure can become dangerous and cause serious damage.

Even when a structure looks partially intact, hidden damage can cause sudden collapse without warning.

Authorities often warn that damaged bridges should not be approached, especially during floods or severe weather conditions.

The event serves as a reminder of the importance of infrastructure safety and timely evacuation in emergency situations.

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