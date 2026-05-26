UK heatwave pushes East of England temperatures above 30C

Temperatures in the East of England have once again surpassed 30C (86F) after a record-breaking day of scorching heat in May over the bank holiday weekend.
As per the Met Office, the Bedford Aerodrome’s temperature soared to 32C (90F) on Monday, making it the hottest region.
The University of Cambridge Botanic Garden confirmed a reading of 33.2C, highlighting how widespread the heat has been across southern and eastern areas.
The extremely hot weather has prompted emergency services. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) reported a busy weekend along the coast, including multiple call-outs near Essex.
Crews responded to incidents involving people struggling with swimmers getting into difficulty, as warm weather drew more visitors to beaches and waterways.
Moreover, officials issued warnings of risks associated with the heat, with an amber heat-health alert issued by the Met Office for the East of England. Experts have mentioned that such heat events are becoming more frequent and can intensify earlier in the year.
While Monday brought peak temperatures, forecasters expect slightly cooler conditions in the coming days. However, the UK still recorded its hottest May day on record, with 34.8C measured at Kew Gardens in London, underlining the intensity of the current warm spell across the country.