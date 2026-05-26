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Trump links Iran peace deal to Abraham Accords expansion

Trump mandates Abraham Accords participation to secure an Iran peace deal

Trump links Iran peace deal to Abraham Accords expansion
Trump links Iran peace deal to Abraham Accords expansion

U.S President Donald Trump has officially linked a potential peace deal to end the war with Iran to the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

During recent high-level discussions with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain, Trump insisted that these nations must normalize relations with Israel.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords.”


He argued that the agreements provide a “Financial, Economic and Social BOOM” and asserted that a new coalition would bring “true Power, Strength and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years.”

Trump warned that nations failing to join show “bad intention” and should not be part of any Iran-related settlement.

He even suggested that Iran itself could eventually join the group, writing, “If Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition.”

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