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Trump to undergo medical exam at Walter Reed amid renewed health questions

President Trump's health draws attention ahead of 3rd Walter Reed visit in 13 months

Trump to undergo medical exam at Walter Reed amid renewed health questions
Trump to undergo medical exam at Walter Reed amid renewed health questions

President Donald Trump health under renewed public scrutiny amid new medical exam.

According to Reuters, Trump, who turns 80 next month, arrived on Tuesday, May 26, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical, following a year of public attention on apparently minor health issues.

Trump frequently casts himself as more energetic and fitter than Joe Biden, his Democratic predecessor who left office last year at age 82 after facing questions about his fitness for the job.

Still, recent photographs showing a blotchy neck rash have added to questions about Trump's health, following images in July 2025 of swollen ankles and a bruised hand concealed with makeup.

Trump, whose birthday is June 14, became the oldest person to assume the presidency when he began his second term in January 2025.

The visit to Walter Reed National Military ⁠Medical Center was Trump's third in 13 months.

Trump maintains an active golf schedule, but joked about his relative lack of exercise at a recent Oval Office event where his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, said the president walks nine miles (14.5 km) every time he goes golfing.

White House physician Sean Barbabella has said Trump is using a common cream as "a preventative skin treatment" to address the neck rash, but he has not given details of the condition being treated.

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