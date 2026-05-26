When is Eid ul Adha 2026? Check out global dates

Muslims across the world are set to mark the Eid ul Adha 2026, one of the most significant Islamic festivals, commemorating the spirit of sacrifice and devotion.
One of the most spiritual and religious occasions of the Islamic calendar is expected to be observed in most countries on May 27, 2026, and some countries may celebrate it on May 28, 2026.
Eid ul Adha is marked with special prayers, animal sacrifices, charitable acts, and gatherings among families and communities.
When is Eid ul Adha 2026? Country-wise dates announcements
Here is a country-wise list of Eid ul Adha date 2026 announcements:
When is Eid ul Adha in Saudi Arabia?
Eid ul Adha will be on May 27, 2026 in Saudi Arabia, with annual Hajj pilgrimage happening in the country where people across the globe are gathered to perform an obligation, and pilgrims will end their spiritual journey after stoning the Jamarat, perform Qurbani (sacrifice), shave/cut their hair, and perform Tawaf at the Kaaba, and celebrating eid.
When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan?
Eid ul Adha will be on May 27, 2026, with the muslims across the country are preparing to fulfill their responsibility on May 27.
When is Eid ul Adha in Bangladesh?
The country officials announced that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on Thursday, May 28, 2026 across Bangladesh.
When is Eid ul Adha in Indonesia?
Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, after confirmation by Islamic councils following a moon-sighting session.
When is Eid ul Adha in Malaysia?
Eid ul Adha will fall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as confirmed by the senior officials responsible for crescent moon sightings.
When is Eid ul Adha in Qatar?
Eid ul Adha will be observed in Qatar on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, the official multi-day public holiday beginning on Arafah Day (May 26).
When is Eid ul Adha in Kuwait?
Eid ul Adha will fall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
When is Eid ul Adha in Oman?
Eid ul Adha in Oman will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, with the state-aligned holiday framework for public and private sectors launched on Tuesday, May 26.
When is Eid ul Adha in the United Kingdom?
Eid ul Adha in the UK will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as the UK usually follows Saudi Arabia’s moon sightings.
When is Eid ul Adha in the United States?
Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Major North American Islamic councils and trackers like Time and Date recognize Wednesday as the main day of Eid prayer and Qurbani.