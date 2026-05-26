Trump touts ‘perfect’ physical test results amid scrutiny over mental fitness 

President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for checkup as Americans continue to express doubts about his mental fitness ahead of his 80th birthday.
Trump arrived at the Bethesda, Maryland facility at 8:52 am on Tuesday, May 26, for what the White House described as “his annual dental and medical evaluations” as well as visits with military personnel while there, Independent reported.
He left for the return drive to the White House after roughly three and a half hours of what he described as a “six-month physical” in a Truth Social post in which he declared that “everything” had “checked out PERFECTLY” during the checkup.
The White House shared the Republican president’s post on social media and hailed “Perfect Physical’ health.
The medical exam was Trump’s third publicly disclosed checkup with his US Navy physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, since October 2025, and his fourth since returning to the White House last January.
He previously visited Walter Reed for the first time in his second term for an annual physical in April 2025, after which the White House claimed he was in "excellent health.”
The latest examination comes amid rising scrutiny over his mental and physical condition as he nears the start of his ninth decade and as Americans express increasing doubts over his fitness to serve as president after regular episodes of falling asleep during public events, bizarre and often erratic behavior and evidence of physical decline.
Since the start of his second term, photographers have routinely spotted visible bruising on both of Trump’s hands that he attempts to conceal with makeup.