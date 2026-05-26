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Dubai International Airport to close permanently by 2035

Dubai International Airport will move all operations to AI Maktoum International Airport by 2032

Dubai International Airport to close permanently by 2035
Dubai International Airport to close permanently by 2035

Dubai International Airport (DXB) which has served as the world’s busiest hub for international travel, is set to close permanently.

Since opening in 1960 with a single sand runway, the airport has grown into a global aviation powerhouse.

However, it has now hit a physical limit surrounded by the city’s dense urban growth and restricted to only two runways.

To secure its future, Dubai is shifting all operations to the massive Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

This transition is part of a multi-billion-dollar project to create the world’s largest airport capable of handling 260 million passengers annually.

Dubai International Airport will move all operations to AI Maktoum International Airport by 2032
Dubai International Airport will move all operations to AI Maktoum International Airport by 2032

Officials explained that keeping the aging facility running is no longer practical.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths noted, “We will move absolutely all service to DWC.”

He further clarified the decision to shut down the iconic site by explaining, “By that time, almost all infrastructure at DXB will be nearing the end of its operational lifespan, so keeping the airport open will be economically unfeasible without huge investments.”

The full transition is expected by 2035 marking the end of an era for the historic hub that once transformed Dubai into the world’s gateway.

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