Ivanka Trump posts rare wedding photos as Barron Trump skips Don Jr.'s ceremony

Ivanka Trump posted a batch of photos from her elder brother’s beachside wedding as Barron Trump skips ceremony.
According to The Independent, Donald Trump Jr., 48, married Bettina Anderson, a 39-year-old model and Palm Beach socialite, on a private island in the Bahamas Saturday, in a ceremony attended by several members of the Trump family.
President Donald Trump, however, was notably absent. He cited “circumstances pertaining to Government” as the reason he missed out on his eldest son’s destination nuptials.
Ivanka on Monday, May 25, shared nearly a dozen snapshots from the celebration on Instagram to her 8.6 million followers, showing herself relaxing in the tropics alongside her husband, half-sister, niece and sister-in-law.
None of them featured her elder brother or Anderson.
“The best paddleboard partner,” she captioned one image, which depicted herself and Kai Trump Donald Trump Jr.’s 19-year-old daughter, standing atop paddleboards in turquoise water.
A second photo showed the pair posing together in dresses in front of lush greenery.
Other images showed Ivanka Trump alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, now part of the White House’s special envoy for peace.
Kushner traveled to Pakistan last month for in-person talks aimed at ending the Iran war, though the negotiations ultimately fell short.
Ivanka Trump also shared a selfie with her half-sister, Tiffany Trump, and Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife and a former Republican National Committee co-chair.
The trio were photographed on a beach near a cabana lit with string lights.
Additional photos featured the president’s eldest daughter posing alone in front of a large model ship with a bottle of wine, while others highlighted the surrounding scenery.