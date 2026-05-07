John Roberts defends Supreme Court against ‘political actors’ labels

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a firm defense of the Supreme Court on Wednesday pushing back against the growing public perception that the nation’s highest court has become a partisan body.
Speaking at a judicial conference in Pennsylvania, Roberts argued that many Americans fundamentally misunderstand the role of the justices.
“I think they view us as purely political actors which I don’t think is an accurate understanding of what we do” Roberts stated.
He expressed concern that the public increasingly sees the court’s work as “making policy decisions” based on personal preferences rather than strictly following what the law requires.
He noted that while many rulings are controversial, the court is “simply not part of the political process” and must often make decisions that are unpopular to remain faithful to the Constitution.
The Chief Justice’s remarks come during a period of historically low public trust in the court following a string of landmark conservative rulings on abortion, gun rights and voting laws.
Despite the heated criticism, Roberts insisted that the justices are not “pitching or batting” for a political team but are instead focused on legal analysis.
He concluded by acknowledging the tension, noting that while people often say, “this is how things should be,” the court’s duty is to determine “what the law provides.”