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Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare

Prince George’s next chapter takes new twist amid bold claims

Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare
Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare

Prince George’s educational future is under the spotlight after reports suggested that he and his parents have already toured potential schools, with a likely choice believed to have emerged.

Last week, Prince William revealed that George is preparing to move on from his current school. 

While the 12-year-old has been linked to several institutions, including Eton College, no decision has been officially announced.

Despite the ongoing school speculation, George’s swift maturation is said to be a source of concern for Prince Harry, according to the royal author Andrew Morton.

"The issue that always concerned Prince Harry, that he would be overshadowed by his brother's children, is coming true," he said.

Morton added, "George is looking every inch a very handsome young man."

He said, "The big debate is now: where are they going to send [George] to school?

Charlotte, 11, and Louis, 8, are also pupils at Lambrook, with Morton suggesting they may continue attending the same school as George in the years ahead.

Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare

The author shared, "My guess is Oundle. They have already been there to have a look round. Maybe that's going to be the school for Charlotte too.”

He stated, "They could decide to send all three of them to the same school, and a mixed private school would fit the bill."

Earlier this month, the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen touring the school with Princess Charlotte, sparking speculation that all three children could attend.

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