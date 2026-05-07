Russia and North Korea road bridge near completion: Satellite images reveal milestone

Russia and North Korea have reached a major milestone as they finish the main structure of their first-ever road bridge.
New satellite images show the two sides of the crossing over the Tumen River have finally met.
This $100 million project creates the first direct path for cars and trucks between the two nations which previously relied only on a single rail link.
The bridge is a “landmark stage” in the growing alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang, according to Russian officials. Construction moved quickly finishing months ahead of schedule.
Imagery confirms that workers have connected the steel decking and a new ten-lane checkpoint is being built nearby.
Russia’s Foreign Minister stated that the bridge’s significance “goes far beyond a purely engineering task” noting it will serve as a vital artery for “trade, economics and humanitarian exchanges.”
Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the ministry described the span as a symbol of “strength friendship” and cooperation.
The bridge is expected to open for traffic by June 19, 2026.
Expert believe the road will “elevate North Korea’s geopolitical and geoeconomic value” by linking it more closely to the Russian Far East.