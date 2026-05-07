News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Russia and North Korea road bridge near completion: Satellite images reveal milestone

The bridge is expected to open for traffic by June 19, 2026

Russia and North Korea road bridge near completion: Satellite images reveal milestone
Russia and North Korea road bridge near completion: Satellite images reveal milestone

Russia and North Korea have reached a major milestone as they finish the main structure of their first-ever road bridge.

New satellite images show the two sides of the crossing over the Tumen River have finally met.

This $100 million project creates the first direct path for cars and trucks between the two nations which previously relied only on a single rail link.

The bridge is a “landmark stage” in the growing alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang, according to Russian officials. Construction moved quickly finishing months ahead of schedule.

Imagery confirms that workers have connected the steel decking and a new ten-lane checkpoint is being built nearby.

The bridge is expected to open for traffic by June 19, 2026
The bridge is expected to open for traffic by June 19, 2026

Russia’s Foreign Minister stated that the bridge’s significance “goes far beyond a purely engineering task” noting it will serve as a vital artery for “trade, economics and humanitarian exchanges.”

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the ministry described the span as a symbol of “strength friendship” and cooperation.

The bridge is expected to open for traffic by June 19, 2026.

Expert believe the road will “elevate North Korea’s geopolitical and geoeconomic value” by linking it more closely to the Russian Far East.

Giant squid detected off Australia coast for first time in 25 years
Giant squid detected off Australia coast for first time in 25 years
John Roberts defends Supreme Court against ‘political actors’ labels
John Roberts defends Supreme Court against ‘political actors’ labels
Alaska rock collapse triggers 1,578-foot tsunami, second largest ever recorded
Alaska rock collapse triggers 1,578-foot tsunami, second largest ever recorded
Trump slams CNN, pays tribute to ‘greatest of all time’ Ted Turner after death
Trump slams CNN, pays tribute to ‘greatest of all time’ Ted Turner after death
Zelenskyy praises Hungary’s ‘important step’ after return of seized gold
Zelenskyy praises Hungary’s ‘important step’ after return of seized gold
Trump threatens escalated bombing on Iran if peace talks collapse
Trump threatens escalated bombing on Iran if peace talks collapse
Pope Leo, Trump clash again over Iran as war of words escalates
Pope Leo, Trump clash again over Iran as war of words escalates
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius
Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote
Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote
US military plane missing: KC-135 Tanker vanishes near Qatar after ‘7700’ emergency alert
US military plane missing: KC-135 Tanker vanishes near Qatar after ‘7700’ emergency alert
Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range
Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range

Popular News

Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party
23 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
14 minutes ago
‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn

‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn
2 hours ago