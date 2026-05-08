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Iran threatens renewed conflict if US escalates Hormuz tensions: Report

Iranian media reported 'sporadic clashes' between Iranian forces and US naval ships

Iran threatens renewed conflict if US escalates Hormuz tensions: Report
Iran threatens renewed conflict if US escalates Hormuz tensions: Report 

An anonymous Iranian military source told Iran’s Tasnim news agency that while the situation is currently “calm”, if the US tries to re-enter the Strait of Hormuz — vital waterway used for global trading — and “disturbs” Iranian vessels, “There is still a possibility of re-entering such conflicts in the region.”

Earlier to this news, “sporadic clashes” between Iranian forces and US naval ships were reported, as per Fars news agency.

Iran threatens renewed conflict if US escalates Hormuz tensions: Report

US Central Command claimed to have struck two empty Iranian-flagged oil tankers, which were said to be attempting to violate the ongoing US blockade by entering an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman.

On May 7, 2026, a local media outlet Eskan News stated that six separate explosions were reported in Sirik, in Hormozgan province, occurring at roughly 40-second intervals, despite the ongoing ceasefire that once again raised concerns among everyone.

Meanwhile, the US is optimistic about receiving a response to the latest peace proposal from the US within a few hours, as Iran is currently reviewing the proposal, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict.

US expects Tehran’s response to peace proposal soon: Here's what Iranian officials say
US expects Tehran’s response to peace proposal soon: Here's what Iranian officials say
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