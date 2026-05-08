Is Hantavirus next COVID-19? Experts shed light on some essential facts

A COVID-19 expert Ashish Jha says the hantavirus outbreak, which has created a wave of fear worldwide, associated with the cruise ship MV Hondius will not become the next global pandemic.
Speaking on Good Morning America, the former White House COVID-19 response coordinator said the public should not panic.
Jha stated, “I’m concerned about the people on the boat. I’m not concerned about everybody else,” describing that the recently discovered virus doesn’t easily transit like COVID-19.
The outbreak has garnered significant attraction after three passengers aboard the ship passed away and multiple others were reportedly infected.
Health officials detected the strain as the Andes virus, a rare form of hantavirus that can transmit between people through prolonged close contact.
Jha explained that unlike Covid-19 or flu, hantavirus only spreads to symptomatic individuals.
Hantavirus symptoms
Hantavirus symptoms are quite similar to COVID-19 that include fever, fatigue and muscle pain.
As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than 900 hantavirus cases were reported in the United States between 1993 and 2023.
How is Hantavirus transmitted?
Hantavirus is transmitted via rodents, especially through contact with their urine, droppings or saliva.
It spreads via close exposure such as intimacy, living together for prolonged time, and more.
Jha added that while this outbreak is likely to “burn itself out,” countries still need to introduce certain measures to prevent future threats.