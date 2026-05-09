Aliens are fallen angels? GOP congresswoman sparks debate after UFO files release

The Pentagon began releasing “never-before-seen” files relating to unidentified anomalous phenomena, previously and more infamously known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.
According to NBC News, the files have been a source of intrigue and fascination for generations of skeptical Americans wondering if we’re alone in the universe.
The release on Friday, May 8, came nearly a month after President Donald Trump gave a sneak preview of the possible contents, telling a conservative gathering that some “very interesting documents” would be released by the Department of Defense “very, very soon.”
Where the files will bring new insights for the scientists and other experts a Republican congresswoman has leaned into conspiracy theories and claimed aliens are fallen angels depicted in the Bible.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo said, “God is the creator of the universe. He’s never not going to create. So it’s always been something in my mind to say, ‘well, how can we be the only ones.’ But the more I look into this, the more I see the Old Testament and what was told to us there of fallen angels and Nephilim. I mean, this is in the Bible.”
“There’s nothing that says that fallen angels, that Nephilim, just disappeared. And so I believed that this could be an aspect of it. There are things that we have seen that could resemble portals, and … we serve an infinite God, a God of the universe. And to say, ‘this is the only realm’ is ignorant," she added.
Pentagon stated that the first batch of the long-awaited files on what the government is calling Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) are being housed on a dedicated government site, while additional files will be added to the site “on a rolling basis.”
Trump’s Republican administration says the public can draw its own conclusions with the information in the files, which includes old State Department cables, FBI documents and transcripts from NASA of crewed flights into space.