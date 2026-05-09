News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Keir Starmer ‘hurt’ after Trump ally Nigel Farage’s major local election gains

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer refuses to quit after disastrous local election results

Keir Starmer ‘hurt’ after Trump ally Nigel Farage’s major local election gains
Keir Starmer ‘hurt’ after Trump ally Nigel Farage’s major local election gains

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to listen to voters but refused to shift “left or right” despite pressure to change course and backbench calls for a new leader following Labour’s electoral humiliation.

According to The Standard, the UK Prime Minister said responding to “tough” results, which saw Labour lose hundreds of councillors in England and suffer humiliation in Wales, would mean “being assertive in our values” and “unifying rather than dividing.”

May 7 ballots, Starmer's biggest electoral test since Labour ousted the Conservatives in 2024, left the British leader under intense pressure after the party suffered a historic mauling in its Welsh heartlands.

Alongside the Tories, it was also decimated by Nigel Farage's anti-immigrant Reform UK party across England, and failed to make any inroads into Scottish National Party (SNP) dominance north of the border.

But Starmer, who has faced persistent calls to quit from rival party leaders and some Labour MPs for months, was adamant he was "not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos."

The 63-year-old said "The results are tough, they are very tough, and there's no sugarcoating it. It should hurt, and I take responsibility."

Several cabinet members voiced support for him, and the lack of an obvious alternative leader has reduced the immediate peril of a potential challenge.

Farage, whose upstart party has led national polls for over a year and seized a string of Labour and Conservative councils Friday, predicted Starmer would be ousted within months.


Mojtaba Khamenei shaping Iran’s strategy despite staying out of public view
Mojtaba Khamenei shaping Iran’s strategy despite staying out of public view
Aliens are fallen angels? GOP congresswoman sparks debate after UFO files release
Aliens are fallen angels? GOP congresswoman sparks debate after UFO files release
Is Hantavirus next COVID-19? Experts shed light on some essential facts
Is Hantavirus next COVID-19? Experts shed light on some essential facts
Iran threatens renewed conflict if US escalates Hormuz tensions: Report
Iran threatens renewed conflict if US escalates Hormuz tensions: Report
US expects Tehran’s response to peace proposal soon: Here's what Iranian officials say
US expects Tehran’s response to peace proposal soon: Here's what Iranian officials say
Coinbase restores trading services following hours of AWS outage
Coinbase restores trading services following hours of AWS outage
US-Iran war: CENTCON blocks ‘more than 70’ vessels from Iranian ports
US-Iran war: CENTCON blocks ‘more than 70’ vessels from Iranian ports
Sir David Attenborough turns 100: A glimpse into legendary naturalist’s life
Sir David Attenborough turns 100: A glimpse into legendary naturalist’s life
Texas mother of 4 released after 45-day ICE detention: ‘No one is safe’
Texas mother of 4 released after 45-day ICE detention: ‘No one is safe’
Trump downplays new military conflict, says Iran ceasefire is ‘still holding’
Trump downplays new military conflict, says Iran ceasefire is ‘still holding’
El Nino 2026 Intensity Forecast: Why a ‘record strong’ event is now likely
El Nino 2026 Intensity Forecast: Why a ‘record strong’ event is now likely
Global Canvas Hack: ShinyHunters ransomware strands millions during finals week
Global Canvas Hack: ShinyHunters ransomware strands millions during finals week

Popular News

Prince William moves audience with speech for David Attenborough at star-studded birthday event

Prince William moves audience with speech for David Attenborough at star-studded birthday event
3 hours ago
Djokovic sends shocking French Open fitness warning after Italian Open upset

Djokovic sends shocking French Open fitness warning after Italian Open upset
3 hours ago
Aliens are fallen angels? GOP congresswoman sparks debate after UFO files release

Aliens are fallen angels? GOP congresswoman sparks debate after UFO files release
4 hours ago