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Mojtaba Khamenei shaping Iran’s strategy despite staying out of public view

US intelligence assesses injured supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, still directing Iran strategy

Mojtaba Khamenei shaping Iran’s strategy despite staying out of public view
Mojtaba Khamenei shaping Iran’s strategy despite staying out of public view

US intelligence assesses that Iran’s new supreme leader is playing a critical role in shaping war strategy alongside senior Iranian officials.

According to CNN, the reports found that precise authority within a now-fractured regime remains unclear, but that Mojtaba Khamenei is likely helping direct how Iran is managing negotiations with the US to end the war.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since he sustained serious injuries during an attack that killed his father Ayatollah Khamenei and several of the country’s top military leaders at the beginning of the war.

The sources said that Khamenei was announced as Iran’s new supreme leader replacing his father days after the strike that injured him, but to date the US intelligence community has not been able to visually confirm his whereabouts.

As per the insider Khamenei remains isolated as he continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries, including bad burns on one side of his body impacting his face, arm, torso, leg.

Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol in the office of Iran’s supreme leader, on Friday said Khamenei is healing from his injuries and “is now in complete health.”

Hosseini said Khamenei’s foot and lower back were slightly injured and that “a small piece of shrapnel had hit him behind the ear,” but that the wounds are healing.

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