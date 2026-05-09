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Erika Kirk reflects on marriage with Charlie Kirk in emotional anniversary post

Erika Kirk’s emotional anniversary tribute to her late husband Charlie Kirk draws attention online

Erika Kirk reflects on marriage with Charlie Kirk in emotional anniversary post
Erika Kirk reflects on marriage with Charlie Kirk in emotional anniversary post

Erika Kirk shared an emotional tribute to late husband Charlie Kirk on what would have been their fifth wedding anniversary.

“Even though our kids won’t see our love ‘grow old together’ from an earthly stand point; they’ll see it from a Heavenly one,” Erika, 37, wrote via X on Friday, May 8. “And I’ll tell them of our love story any moment I can.”

Erika also reposted Charlie’s message to her while celebrating their fourth anniversary last year.

“Today marks 4 years of being married to @MrsErikaKirk. Second to following Jesus, it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. She is bold, smart, loyal, and beautiful,” he wrote via X in May 2025. “Happy anniversary, Erika. I love you.”

This marks the couple’s first anniversary since Charlie was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, last year. The Turning Point founder was 31. He is survived by Erika and their two young children.

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