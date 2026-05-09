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Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon kill 18 today despite ceasefire

The attacks occur after days of continuous strikes killing several people on a daily basis in Lebanon, despite the ongoing ceasefire

Israels continued attacks on Lebanon kill 18 today despite ceasefire
Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon kill 18 today despite ceasefire 

The Israeli army continues to attack Lebanon today, claiming the lives of at least 18 people despite the three-week ceasefire.

Notably, the Israeli army issued forced displacement orders in nine towns and villages in southern Lebanon, with warnings of further attacks as well.

As per Al Jazeera, two killed in Nabatieh, a Syrian man and his daughter, with three killings reported in Nahrain, three in Saadiyat, three in Haboush, and seven more people were killed in Saksakiyeh, including a child.

Israels continued attacks on Lebanon kill 18 today despite ceasefire

The attacks occur after days of continuous strikes killing several people on a daily basis, despite the ongoing ceasefire.

On the other hand, the US is still awaiting for Iran’s response to the country’s peace proposal to mark a permanent end to the ongoing ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the US of opting for a "reckless military adventure" every time a "diplomatic solution is on the table". 

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