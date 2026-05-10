Frontier Airlines plane kills pedestrian during takeoff at Denver Airport 

A Frontier Airlines jet preparing to depart Denver International Airport for Los Angeles struck and killed a pedestrian on the runway.
According to NBC News, the accident on Friday, May 8, triggered an engine fire and a chaotic scene later captured in disturbing videos circulating online.
Denver International Airport confirmed that Frontier Flight 4345, bound for Los Angeles International Airport, reported striking a pedestrian at approximately 11:19 pm local time (1:19 am ET Saturday), after which an engine fire broke out and was subsequently extinguished.
As per airport officials, the pedestrian had breached a perimeter fence roughly two minutes before the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The individual has not been publicly identified and is not believed to have been an airport employee.
Video posted to social media by a passenger appears to capture the moment of impact during takeoff.
A loud crashing sound can be heard, followed by screams from passengers inside the plane.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and bused passengers to the terminal, the airport said.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the incident in a post on X on Saturday, writing that “a trespasser breached airport security at Denver Int’l Airport, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway. No one should EVER trespass on an airport.”
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it is investigating the incident.