Melania Trump, Giorgia Meloni share heartfelt messages on Mothers’ Day

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US First Lady Melania Trump shares emotional messages on the occasion of Mother’s Day.
Taking to Intagram, the Italian PM shares a heartwarming picture with her daughter on Sunday, May 10, and expressed that being mother is the greatest gift and the most profound challenge of her life.
Meloni wrote, “Motherhood changes you inside: it changes your heart, the weather, and the way you look at the world. Makes you stronger and more fragile at the same time. She teaches you every day what it really means to love, without measure, without conditions. Being a mom means always being there, even when you're tired. It means putting love in small gestures.”
“Today I want to dedicate a special thought to all mothers: to those who run all day without stopping, to those who quietly cherish every worry, to those who give care, presence and love even in the most invisible details,” she added.
She concluded her post wished all the mothers a “Happy Mother’s Day,” for giving immense love to the world everyday.
Meanwhile, Barron Trump’s mother and US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania wrote an inspiring message on motherhood.
She said, “Together, let’s champion a new American model that restores the honor of motherhood by encouraging ALL women to lead boldly at work while also making family the cornerstone of our national future."
Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in the United States, Canada, Australia, and many other European and Asian countries.