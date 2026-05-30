Kanye West, Travis Scott Italy shows axed amid protest fears

Kanye West and Travis Scott appearances at the Pulse of Gaia festival in northern Italy have been cancelled by local authorities in Reggio Emilia, citing public order and safety concerns following protests from Jewish communities.
The two artists were set to perform at the RFC Arena, with Travis scheduled for July 17 and Kanye's appearance set for July 18.
On Saturday, May 30, the cancellation of the shows was finalised following a review of security and crowd management plans.
Italian authorities highlighted concerns related to public order, including the expected crowd size, the back-to-back scheduling of the concerts, and the possibility of protests and counter-protests surrounding the performances.
While Ye's Italy plans have been cancelled, the controversial rapper is set to perform in Istanbul during the same weekend the RFC Arena performances were planned, with fans speculating a possible surprise appearance from Travis Scott.
The two rappers most recently shared the stage on April 3, 2026, when Travis Scott appeared as a special guest during Kanye West's second sold-out show at SoFi Stadium.
Kanye West's troubling tour dates
The Italian ban is simply the latest in a series of setbacks for Kanye's European tours.
In April, the UK government denied him entry on the grounds that his presence was not conducive to the public good, despite his apology letter for his antisemitic remarks.
Following that, a scheduled show in Marseille was postponed, and the dates for Poland and Switzerland were completely cancelled.
Amid a troubled tour, Ye has received some relief as he is set to perform in the Netherlands next month after the Dutch migration minister confirmed there were no legal grounds to ban his entry.