Asim Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s role in US-Iran peace mediation

Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir has reiterated Islamabad's commitment to serving as a key mediator to resolve the ongoing US-Iran conflict, affecting the Middle East and different countries of the world, pledging to continue all efforts toward achieving lasting regional peace.
As per Al Jazeera, the army chief stated that Pakistan is playing the role of an impartial mediator with the explicit goal to mark a permanent end to ceasefire, adding that Islamabad would bring its full weight to bear on making the mediation succeed.
"Pakistan will make every effort for this mediation to succeed and will continue on this path," he stated.
Notably, peace talks between the United States and Iran are likely to resume as early as next week in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, as per The Wall Street Journal.
Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet, both sides are considering the ceasefire, and working with mediators on a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding intended to set the framework for a month of negotiations aimed at ending the war.