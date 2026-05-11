Narges Mohammadi hospitalized after two suspected heart attacks, freed on bail

Iranian authorities released Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi on bail following growing alarm over her health.
According to France24, the Nobel laureate’s supports said on Sunday, May 10 that she has been transferred to Tehran for emergency medical treatment following prison health scare.
Her foundation said in a statement that after 10 days of hospitalisation in Zanjan in northern Iran where Mohammadi had been serving her sentence, the 54-year-old "has been granted a sentence suspension on heavy bail.”
It added she had been transferred by ambulance to a hospital in Tehran "to be treated by her own medical team".
Her supporters had last week warned that Mohammadi, who won the 2023 prize in recognition of her decades of campaigning for human rights in Iran, was at risk of dying in prison after suffering two suspected heart attacks behind bars in Zanjan.
Her Paris-based husband Taghi Rahmani said, “Narges Mohammadi's life hangs in the balance. While she is currently hospitalised following a catastrophic health failure, a temporary transfer is not enough. Narges must never be returned to the conditions that broke her health.”
Her foundation said Mohammadi needed specialised care and added that "we must ensure she never returns to prison to face the 18 years remaining on her sentence."
Mohammadi who has spent much of the past two decades in and out of prison for her activism, was arrested most recently in December after denouncing the Islamic republic at a funeral for a lawyer.
Already suffering from a heart condition, she had two suspected heart attacks, one on March 24 and another on May 1, in prison in Zanjan.