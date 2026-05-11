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Ivanka Trump remembers mom Ivana Trump on special day with her children

Ivanka Trump credits late mother Ivana Trump for teaching her to love ‘generously and unconditionally’

Ivanka Trump remembers mom Ivana Trump on special day with her children
Ivanka Trump remembers mom Ivana Trump on special day with her children

Ivanka Trump paid special tribute to her late mom Ivana Trump and grandmother Marie "Babi" Zelníčková on Mother’s Day.

Taking to her social media, US President Donald Trump’s daughter remembered her mother, who died on July 14, 2022, at the age of 73 from accidental injuries.

The 44-year-old credited her mom and grandmother for shaping her life and teaching her to love unconditionally.

Ivanka wrote on Instagram, “Grateful to my mother and grandmother for teaching me how to love so deeply, generously, and unconditionally.”

“To my beautiful children, thank you for making me a mother and expanding my heart exponentially. The greatest privilege of my life is being your mom. To all the mamas, Happy Mother’s Day! Love to you all!” she added.


The second child of Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana, Ivanka, is married to businessman and former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner.

The couple married in 2009 and has three children together: Arabella Rose (born 2011), Joseph Frederick (born 2013), and Theodore James (born 2016).

She previously served as her father’s advisor during his first term in office.

Ivanka, who has a distant and strained relationship with Trump’s second wife Melania Trump, often remembers her late mother on special occasions. As per the sources, the stepmother and daughter have a "long-running feud" with "no bond".

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