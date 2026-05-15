Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano Weigh-In Today: How to watch the Netflix MMA superfight ceremonial face-off

The MMA world is buzzing as legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano prepare for their historic “superfight” this Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
Before they step into the cage, both women must hit the 145-pound featherweight limit during today’s two-stage weigh-in process.
The official weigh-ins took place early Friday morning to ensure the fighters are safely hydrated.
However, fans can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins live today at 4:00 PM PT / 7:00 PM ET.
This event features the final face-offs and will be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel and the Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) social media pages.
The tension is peaking following a fiery pre-fight press conference.
Rousey, returning after a decade, remains defiant about her comeback. “Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest superfight in women’s combat sport history,” Rousey declared. “This is for all MMA fans past, present and future.”
Carano, who hasn’t fought since 2009, expressed deep respect for the moment but signaled she is ready for war.
“I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome,” Carano said.
The main card, also featuring Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou, streams live on Netflix tomorrow night.