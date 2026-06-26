World Cup rainbow flags controversy: FIFA denies Iran & Egypt's request ahead of Seattle clash  

FIFA will allow fans to bring rainbow flags inside Seattle Stadium during the Egypt vs Iran clash amid both countries' objections.
Iran's and Egypt's football federations stated their protest to the "Pride Match" during the city's annual PrideFest, with the Iran Football Federation requesting that symbols or representations of the Pride movement be restricted during the match.
FIFA shares their stance on 'Pride Match'
The global football governing body said that the rainbow flags are permitted at all World Cup matches and that the association does not have any authority over community events such as Seattle PrideFest that take place outside of stadiums hosting games and official fan zones.
"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an inclusive event that welcomes people from all backgrounds,” FIFA said in a statement on Thursday, June 25.
"Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at matches and events," the statement added.
Seattle’s host committee, which has been organising the event in the city since 2007, designated the June 26 game for celebration before FIFA made the World Cup draw in December.
Egypt and Iran, where same-sex relations are criminalised, said that the event clashed with their cultural and religious values.
Egypt and Iran react to the game being labelled a 'Pride Match'
After the December draw, the Egyptian Football Federation issued a statement saying a letter sent to FIFA categorically rejected “any activities related to supporting homosexuality during the match".
The Iran Football Federation referred to “this movement” in a statement to The Athletic on Wednesday night, without mentioning the LGBTQ+ communities by name.
“The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran takes this matter seriously and has clearly communicated its position to FIFA,” the statement read.
“Iran and Egypt are two Muslim countries with deep cultural and religious commonalities, and the views expressed by both federations reflect the values and beliefs shared by the people of both countries," they added.
Iran said that no "ceremonies or promotional activities associated with this movement" should be allowed inside the stadium during the match.
President Gianni Infantino reacts to 'Pride Match'
In a statement FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, distanced Fifa from the Pride celebrations.
"First of all, I must clarify that there will be no ‘Pride Match’ at the World Cup,” Infantino said.
He continued, "There will be a Fifa World Cup match in Seattle, and on the same day, events organised by external organisations will be taking place in the city. But that has nothing to do with the match itself."
Group G standings in the World Cup 2026
Egypt, Iran, Belgium and New Zealand consist of Group G in the 2026 World Cup.
As of now, Egypt is leading the group with four points with one win and one draw, followed by with Iran and Belgium with two points each, and New Zealand in fourth with one point.
Iran and Egypt meet in Seattle on June 26, the same day New Zealand and Belgium are set to clash in Vancouver, Canada.