Terrion Arnold faces multiple felonies in kidnapping, robbery case: What we know

NFL star Terrion Arnold has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and robbery case in Tampa, with investigators claiming that the cornerback was the primary conspirator.
According to the police, six people were previously arrested in the robbery that took place on February 4, and the NFL player is expected to be charged with felonies, including four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery.
The charges Arnold is facing carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.
Three victims were battered, held at gunpoint and pistol-whipped before their personal property was stolen and they were forced to leave.
What happened in the Terrion Arnold Tampa case?
Initial investigation showed that Arnold rented an Airbnb in Largo, where he stayed with the six suspects, Freddie Hughes, 27, Lyndell Hudson II, 26, Christion Williams, 24, Bokai Hilton Jr., 23, Ariana Del Valle, 19, and Jasmine Randazzo, 19.
Police said that on February 1, Arnold's personal items were "stolen" from the Airbnb, and Arnold suspected that two of the three victims were responsible; however, investigators later determined that was not the case.
Two days later, Arnold, Hilton, Hughes and another person reported more than $250,000 in property loss to Largo police.
The same day, investigators said Arnold and Hilton told Del Valle and Randazzo to contact one of the victims and lure him to their apartment.
Around midnight on February 4, the victims reportedly drove to the apartment where Williams and Hudson hid inside a closet of one of the bedrooms.
Police said that they both grabbed the victims when they went into the bedrooms before holding them at gunpoint and hitting them.
Investigators discovered that Del Valle streamed the incident to Arnold, Hilton and Hughes as they were going to the apartment.
A group chat with all the suspects was also reportedly created, where Arnold and Hilton gave directions to Del Valle, Williams and Hudson during the assault.
Tampa police claimed that while the assault was happening, Hughes, Hudson and Williams stole personal property belonging to the victims.
What charges Terrion Arnold and his group are facing in the kidnapping and robbery case?
The victims reported the incident to Tampa police and identified the suspects, who were arrested between February 4 and March 21.
Hudson and Williams are facing three counts of armed robbery, and three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, while Hilton and Hughes are facing three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery.
Tampa police said four suspects, who remain behind bars without bond, are facing the serious charges.
Moreover, the State Attorney's Office said that Del Valle and Randazzo, who were charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, have pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime during a court hearing on Wednesday.
Randazzo was sentenced to four years in prison followed by six years of probation, while Del Valle entered an open plea with the court, and sentencing will be set for a later date.
Police say Arnold turned himself in and is now facing four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery.
"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence, or retaliation," State Attorney Suzy Lopez wrote in a statement.
She added, "This arrest is the result of months of investigative work and collaboration between the Tampa Police Department and our prosecutors. We will continue to pursue justice for the three victims by holding everyone accountable for their roles in this crime."
The Detroit Lions react to Terrion Arnold's arrest
Addressing the arrest news, the Detroit Lions said in a statement, "We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold. We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process."