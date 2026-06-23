Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina celebrates his World Cup milestone with ‘dream’ update

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodriguez celebrated his 2026 World Cup milestone days after making her “dream” announcement.
Ronaldo, who started his sixth World Cup journey with disappointment and widespread backlash, has finally shut down all the critics with his performance on Tuesday, June 23.
Portugal, in its second group stage match, clashed with Uzbekistan after a 1-1 draw against Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, and the 41-year-old, who failed to score a goal in the first match, made history minutes after the game started.
Ronaldo makes history as the first player to score in six World Cups:
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner on Tuesday became the first player in history to score in six different World Cup tournaments.
CR7 ended his goal drought after netting the ball in the sixth minute of the match, giving an early lead to the national team.
Nuno Mendes’ 17th-minute goal doubled the lead before Ronaldo scored his second goal of the match in the 39th minute to give Portugal a 3-0 lead before halftime.
Ronaldo fans react to his first 2026 World Cup goal:
Ronaldo fans who have been waiting to see their favorite player scoring in his last World Cup finally got a chance to celebrate.
A fan wrote on social media, “They said time would stop him. They were wrong. Cristiano Ronaldo is still writing history while others can only read it. GOAT forever.”
“King, GOAT, the best player in the WORLD SIIUUUU. You are the greatest of all time. LEGEND,” another added.
An Instagram user stressed, “It’s not luck. It’s hard work.”
“The goat always shut down his haters,” a Ronaldo fan commented.
Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Ronaldo’s historic World Cup goal:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée was also among the people who celebrated his major career milestone.
The Argentine-Spanish model shared Portugal’s national team’s social media post about Ronaldo’s first goal of the 2026 World Cup on her Instagram story before flexing her extravagant, massive 20 to 35-carat oval-cut diamond engagement ring.
This came days after the social media personality landed on the cover of Harper’s Bazar Espana.
Sharing a gallery of photos of her cover, as well as her cover shoot, on Instagram, she wrote, “My dream cover.”
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's relationship:
Ronaldo and Georgina, who first crossed paths in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, made their relationship public in 2017 after making their first official appearance together, with Ronaldo's oldest son, Cristiano Jr., at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, PEOPLE reported.
After nearly nine years of dating, Ronaldo proposed to his longtime partner in August 2025 with an impressive oval diamond ring that broke the internet.
As part of Rodriguez's Netflix series, I am Georgina, the couple opened up about the early days of their relationship and how they had a "very special start" to their romance.
Ronaldo shared during the first episode, "I didn't think at the beginning that [the relationship] would be this strong. That I would fall in love with her. I didn't expect it honestly. But after a while I felt that she was the woman of my life."
The couple share two biological daughters, Alana Martina (November 2017) and Bella Esmeralda (April 22).
Rodríguez also serves as a devoted mother to Ronaldo's other children, Cristiano Jr. (June 2010) and twins Eva and Mateo, born via a surrogate in the United States in November 2017.