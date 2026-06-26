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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Wimbledon 2026 draw: Tough tests for Brits, Djokovic-Sinner in same half

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic land in same half of Wimbledon draw as Serena Williams gets an easy start

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Wimbledon 2026 draw: Tough tests for Brits, Djokovic-Sinner in same half
Wimbledon 2026 draw: Tough tests for Brits, Djokovic-Sinner in same half

American superstar Serena Williams will make her highly anticipated singles comeback at Wimbledon against Australian world number 53 Maya Joint in the first round.

Williams, who is a seven-time women's champion at the All England Club, has been given a wildcard to restart her singles career at the age of 44, having not played competitively since the US Open in 2022.

Joint, 20, lost in the first round on her Wimbledon main-draw debut last year and has won just one of her past 14 matches.

British number one Emma Raducanu, seeded 30th, is set to start against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic, but there are concerns over her fitness after she did not practise on Thursday because of a shin injury.

Raducanu could face top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third round - just as she did at Wimbledon last year.

In the men's draw, Britain's Jack Draper has been handed a tough first-round match against American sixth seed Taylor Fritz.

Draper is continuing his return after a catalogue of injury problems - with Andy Murray now in his coaching team - and has reached the Eastbourne semi-finals in his first tournament since April.

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