Austrian Grand Prix placed under heat hazard alert amid scorching heatwave 

Amidst an extreme heatwave in Europe, Formula One's governing body has issued a heat hazard designation for the Austrian Grand Prix weekend at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring.
The declaration comes at any event where the temperature is forecast to exceed 31°C at any time the cars are on the track, said race director Rui Marques.
A high of 34°C is forecast for Saturday, while Sunday is set to reach 38°C, which will push the track temperature into the 50s.
"In accordance with Article B1.5.10 of the FIA F1 Regulations, having received a forecast from the Official Weather Service predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31.0 °C at some time during the Race at this Competition, a Heat Hazard is declared," read the statement from the governing body.
Cooling kit in F1 amid heat hazard declaration
As per the FIA, the ruling allows drivers to use a cooling kit that flows cooled liquid, such as glycol, through a system of pipes in a fireproof top worn under their overalls.
The cooling kit during the race is not mandatory; however, any driver who chooses not to use it has to carry 5 kilograms of ballast in their car to ensure equality among cars and have no competitive advantage.
Austria is the first race this year to be declared a heat hazard, amid a heatwave across Europe, which has caused extreme temperatures on the continent.
About heat hazard rule
The rule was first introduced last year and applied for the first time in October's Singapore Grand Prix and the US Grand Prix.
Cooling kit disadvantages during the race
Some drivers prefer not to use the cooling kit because of discomfort.
There also have been issues with the coolant running out before a Grand Prix is finished, in which case the liquid ends up at car temperature, which is considerably higher than the surroundings.
Current F1 2026 standings
Sunday's race will be the eighth round of the championship, with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli currently leading the standings by 41 points.
Moreover, Lewis Hamilton has reduced his lead by winning his first race since joining Ferrari in Barcelona.
Discussing his struggling debut for Ferrari last year, the British driver said, "My fans really saved me through such a difficult moment last year."
To achieve favourable result, Hamilton will also have to look out for George Russell, who is just nine points behind him in the standings, with the pair having both won a race each this year.
After the Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton and Russell will return to home soil to compete at the British Grand Prix on the first weekend in July, before further races in Belgium and Hungary prior to the summer break.
Heatwave in Europe
The heat-hazard declaration comes as Europe is facing a heatwave with scorching temperature caused by a "heat dome", which is a weather phenomenon where the atmosphere traps hot air, offering no relief from the heat.
Multiple European countries have put restrictions on public drinking, cancelled transport and several social events, with school aiming to close early amid a deadly heatwave.
Several Spanish provinces received a red weather alert, with officials cancelling San Juan bonfires in fear of wildfires.
Moreover, 18 people, including two young children, lost their lives in France in extreme weather, as record-breaking temperatures scorched the continent.
Besides Spain and France, Italy is also experiencing disturbing temperatures, with several major cities placed under red heat alerts.
Authorities across Europe have advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary travels and outdoor activities amid concerning heat, which could be extremely risky for children and elderly family members.
Overheating concern during the Austrian Grand Prix
Amid scorching heat, temperatures in the cockpit of an F1 car can be anywhere between 40°C and 50°C and with drivers wearing several layers of fireproof clothing in addition to a balaclava and helmet, overheating is a serious concern.