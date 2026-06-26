Ronaldo, Messi, Haaland: Who is the highest-paid 2026 World Cup player?

In a tournament with the best soccer players in the world, it stands to reason that the World Cup is going to have the highest-paid players as well.
Forbes released a list of the highest-paid players at this year's World Cup, measuring on-field earnings estimates like base salaries and bonuses during the 2025-2026 club season as well as off-field estimates like endorsement cash, licensing, appearances, and other sources of income.
Forbes said, "The Forbes list of the highest-paid players at the 2026 World Cup tracks earnings over the last 12 months. All figures are converted to U.S. dollars using exchange rates as of May and are rounded to the nearest $1 million."
Here are the top 10 highest-paid players in FIFA World Cup 2026.
10- Harry Kane, England, $41 million:
The top scorer for England's men's national team, Harry Kane had about $29 million in on-field earnings and $12 million off the field.
Kane is expected to play in Tuesday's Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23.
9- Lamine Yamal, Spain, $43 million:
Lamine Yamal, representing Spain, was paid around $33 million for his work on the field and $10 million for his activities off the field, most likely including his World Cup campaigns for global brands like Coca-Cola.
Yamal is recovering from a hamstring injury earlier this year, but he did come on in the second half of the team's game against Cape Verde.
8- Jude Bellingham, England, $44 million:
Playing for England in the World Cup, Jude Bellingham usually plays for the soccer club Real Madrid alongside Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr. His on-field earnings amounted to an estimated $29 million, and he earned $15 million off the field.
7- Sadio Mané, Senegal, $54 million:
Competing for the Senegal men's national team, Sadio Mané only got $4 million for off the field activities but did rake in $50 million for his performance on the pitch, Forbes reported. During the club season, Mané plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
6- Mohamed Salah, Egypt, $55 million:
The accomplished winger Mohamed Salah is playing for Egypt for this year's World Cup. He was paid $35 million for his work with Liverpool during the 2025-2026 season. He received $20 million in off-the-field income.
5- Vinicius Jr., Brazil, $60 million:
Taking home $40 million for his season with Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr. is playing for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup. During this past year, he also got $20 million off the field.
4- Erling Haaland, Norway, $80 million:
Erling Haaland got $60 million for being a menacing striker for Manchester City in the Premier league, scoring goals left and right. For work beyond the pitch, Haaland was paid $20 million.
3- Kylian Mbappé, France, $95 million:
Receiving $80 million for the 2025-2026 season with Real Madrid and $25 million off the pitch, Mbappé plays for France.
For the World Cup, he's in Massachusetts as that is where the French team is based. Mbappé is predicted to play at Boston Stadium in Foxboro for the June 26 game against Norway.
2- Lionel Messi, Argentina, $140 million:
The Inter Miami Captain earned his $70 million salary for his soccer performance throughout the year along with another $70 million for advertising campaigns and other ventures. He plays for Argentina in this year's international tournament.
It is worth noting that Messi's net worth is $1.1 billion.
1- Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, $300 million:
The megastar of the soccer world playing for Portugal was paid $235 million for his work with Al-Nassr. He also collected $65 million from endorsements and other ventures. This World Cup will likely be his last hurrah, as he's setting a record by competing for the sixth time.
He joined Forbes' list of billionaires, with his net worth valued at $1.2 billion.