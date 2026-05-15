Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang enjoys food tour during Trump's visit to China

The President and CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, was spotted eating zhajiangmian on a Beijing street amid the China summit.
On Friday, May 15, Huang was seen trying the Beijing speciality that features noodles covered in a thick soybean-paste sauce mixed with vegetables and meat, a day after he confirmed that he was asked by Trump to join him during the China trip.
Initially, the Nvidia chief executive's name was noticeably absent from the executives list making the trip.
As the restaurant was packed, Huang, rocking his iconic leather jacket, stood at the sideways eating the bowl of noodles as the crowd gathered to take pictures and videos.
According to an X account, China in Pictures, the restaurant, Fang Zhuan Chang 69, dropped the official "Jensen Huang Check-In Meal Set" on their online platform for RMB 43.8 (or $6.2).
After eating, he continued his stroll through the neighbourhood with staff members and also made a stop at the Chinese beverage chain Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, where he drank peach oolong tea, and bought pastries from Beijing's century-old bakery, Daoxiangcun.
President Trump was joined by a delegation of US business representatives for the trip to Beijing, including Elon Musk (Tesla), Tim Cook (Apple), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Kelly Ortberg (Boeing) and many more.