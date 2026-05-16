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Megan Fox celebrates 40th birthday with bold message: 'I desire'

The 'Transformers' star shares self fiery tribute on her 40th birthday

Megan Fox celebrates 40th birthday with bold message: I desire
Megan Fox celebrates 40th birthday with bold message: 'I desire' 

Megan Fox is celebrating her 40th birthday with a fiery self-tribute.

On Saturday, May 16, the Transformers starlet turned to her Instagram account to release a carousel of thirsty snaps, featuring herself.

Megan rose to prominence with superhit movies, Jennifer’s Body, Subservience, and others.

She also kicked off her series of snaps with a bold photo of herself, seen puffing a cigarette, sending the internet into a frenzy.

"I desire the things which will destroy me in the end," the Holiday in the Sun actress noted.

Fans reaction on Megan Fox's 40th birthday: 

As the birthday post went viral on social media, netizens flocked to her comment section with their heartfelt birthday wishes, as one wrote, "I can’t believe I’ve had the same crush for 18 years."

"Girl, you have no idea how much you inspire me," a second said.

While a third wished Fox, "Happy birthday to a 1 of 1 original classy baddie. Keep breaking the internet."

Megan Fox stardom, career milestone, and net worth: 

On her 40th birthday, the critically acclaimed actress also achieved a career milestone, as global fans and entertainment outlets honoured her multi-decade journey spanning blockbuster action films, cult horror classics, and television comedies.

The Tennessee native secured global stardom through her breakout role as Mikaela Banes in the 2007 blockbuster Transformers, per Sunday Guardian.com shared.   

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