Taylor Sheridan brings back Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman for 'Lioness' Season 3 

Taylor Sheridan gears up to rule hearts with his version of a thriller!
On Friday, June 5th, the official Instagram account of Paramount + released the photos of the upcoming television series, featuring female-led characters by Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.
The viral images show that the highly anticipated program has not softened as Taylor's superhit series has renewed for its most personal and dangerous mission yet.
Notably, in the third instalment, Zoe and Nicole will reprise their roles as they have been part of the series since its initial release in 2023.
Zoe played as Joe McNamara, the senior CIA case officer and station chief who recruits, trains, and manages the undercover female operatives in the covert Lioness program.
The Oscar-nominated actress portrayed Kaitlyn Meade, a high-ranking CIA supervisor and Clandestine Service officer who oversees and manages the Lioness Engagement Team.
Apart from Zoe and Nicole, the season is returning with a star-studded cast, including Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Emmy nominee Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Ian Bohen.
Lioness Season 3 is finally set to release in August on Paramount +.