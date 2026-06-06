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Madonna drops major update on 'Confessions II' YouTube debut

The 'Material Girl' star expands her new musical album, 'Confessions II' celebration with major move

Madonna drops major update on Confessions II YouTube debut
Madonna drops major update on 'Confessions II' YouTube debut  

After kicking off Pride month with a major musical performance at Times Square, Madonna is gearing up for another surprise for her fans. 

On Friday, June 5th, the queen of pop turned to her Instagram account to make a big announcement on her upcoming musical album, Confessions II.

Despite the anticipation of her fifteenth studio album, Madonna, 67, has expanded her celebrations to premiere her new musical collection as a film, which she will release on YouTube.

However, the celebrations doubled after she premiered her more-than-10-minute short film at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday night.

The new film will see star-studded cameos by Arca, Archie Madekwe, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cole Palmer, Debi Mazar, Gwendoline Christie, Honey Dijon, João Pedro, Julia Garner, Kate Moss, Odessa A'zion, Richard E. Grant, and Shygirl.

Confessions II film also featured Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, whom she shares with actor and former fitness trainer, Carlos Leon.

Taking to her Instagram, the legendary musician revealed that the film will be available on YouTube on June 8th. 

Notably, the popular filmmakers David Toro and Solomon Chase are behind the creation of the Confessions II short film.

However, the highly anticipated music album will launch on July 3rd. 

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