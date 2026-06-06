'Bad Boy' star Theresa Randle's ex accuses actress of breaking into his home

Bad Boys star Theresa Randle landed in legal trouble after her ex-boyfriend filed a restraining order, accusing her of breaking into his home.
As reported by TMZ, Dario Pallini filed a petition against Randle, claiming that the actress has been harassing him since their 2014 split.
Pallini, who said he dated Randle for two years, claimed she broke into his home on June 1, as he came home to find her "sitting in my closet with my dog" and "smoking crack".
He said she was "surprised I was there and said that she thought I was in jail".
Pallini said he told Randle she needed to leave but claimed she "began saying things that didn't make sense" and told him "she doesn't bow down to no man, you Aryan piece of s--t".
As per the petition, Pallini threatened to call the cops, which he said led to her throwing a can of vegetables, which hit him in the head.
In his filing, Pallini claimed there was another incident on May 18, when he woke up to find her in his apartment. He says he could "tell she was high because she started to clean my house and telling me that I owe her".
He claimed that she threatened to shoot him and then grabbed a pole that was part of his medical bed and swung it at his head.
The judge has granted the temporary restraining order with a hearing date set for June 23.