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White House bee swarm sparks buzz after Melania’s hive expansion project

White House grounds covered by thousands of bees weeks after Melania Trump introduced new colonies

White House bee swarm sparks buzz after Melania’s hive expansion project
White House bee swarm sparks buzz after Melania’s hive expansion project 

The White House got an unexpected buzz when thousands of bees swarmed the North Lawn weeks after first lady Melania Trump added new bee colonies to the executive mansion grounds.

According to Fox News, numerous black dots, later identified as a swarm of bees, were spotted on the White House near the press corps’ Pebble Beach media area on the North Lawn on Friday, May 15.

About 20 minutes later, the bees swarmed into a hive on a tree on the North Lawn of the White House.

It is unclear what led to the swarm, though just weeks ago the first lady announced the addition of two new bee colonies to the property's existing two. She also unveiled a new replica White House beehive on the South Lawn.

It is unclear if the bees confused the historic mansion with their new, similarly styled home.

The hive took center stage during Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit when the royal couple, both longtime supporters of beekeeping, toured the newly expanded hive with the Trumps on the South Lawn.


The unexpected buzz at the White House sparked widespread reaction online.

A user wrote, “A massive bee swarm is attacking the White House. The bees are sick of this sht too!"

“Plot twist: the bees weren't attacking… They just came to ask why humans work 40 hours a week and still can't afford honey,” another gushed.

A conspiracy theorist added, "They are nano drones. The hype on nano drones in 2028 will change how we live. Nano drones are programmed with a lot of different tasks. Some for surveillance and some for more serious things. That's no bees.”

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