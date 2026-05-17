Nepali duo Kami Rita & Lhakpa Sherpa smash own Mount Everest records

Kami Rita Sherpa, a Nepali climber and guide known as the "Everest Man", climbed Mount Everest for a record 32nd time, while Lhakpa Sherpa broke her own women's record with an 11th summit.
"This is another milestone in Nepal's mountaineering history," Himal Gautam, a spokesperson for Nepal's Tourism Department, told AFP.
The 56-year-old reached the summit at around 10:12 a.m. on Sunday.
Kami Rita first scaled Sagarmatha in 1994 while working for a commercial expedition, and since then, he has climbed the mountain almost every year as he aids clients in their summits.
Meanwhile, Lhakpa, known as the "Mountain Queen", first stood on the top of Everest in 2000, becoming the first Nepali woman to successfully summit and descend the world's highest peak.
"Their record gives greater excitement to other climbers," Himal added. "By breaking records through healthy competition on Everest, will help make climbing safer, more dignified, and better managed."
Kami Rita was born in the same Thame village in the Solukhumbu district as Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, who was the first to climb Everest in 1953 alongside Edmund Hillary.
A climbing boom has been observed in recent years, with authorities issuing 492 permits to climbers for Everest for this March-May climbing season, while three Nepali climbers have died on the mountain this month.
While the high numbers have sparked concerns about overcrowding on the mountain, guiding foreign climbers to Everest and other peaks provides crucial family income to many Sherpas, natives of the Solukhumbu district where Everest is located.
On the other hand, among non-Sherpa climbers, the record for the most summits is held by British guide Kenton Cool, who has accomplished the feat 19 times, followed by American climbers Dave Hahn and Garrett Madison with 15 climbs each.
Cool and Madison are currently on Everest to improve their records.