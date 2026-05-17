Chad Smith interrupts Will Ferrell 'SNL' monologue with surprise cameo  

Chad Smith has taken over Will Ferrell's opening monologue during their appearance on Saturday Night Live.
This weekend, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers frontman crashed Ferrell's double duty, as he pretended to be the night’s host.
Smith left the audience in fits when he appeared on stage in the same blue suit and styled the same way as the American actor and comedian.
Ferrell shouted at the audience, who welcomed the musician with huge applause, and said, "Everyone shut up," discouraging them from cheering for Smith, whom he said "pushed me down backstage."
The Step Brothers actor further confessed that after the backstage incident, "Lorne" had given him "mouth-to-mouth."
However, Smith claimed he was the musical guest on the show before they welcomed Paul McCartney, the actual musical guest, on a popular television show.
The English singer, who appeared on the show 5 times, has performed a total of three songs during his appearance on the Saturday Night Live season finale.
He performed Days We Left Behind and Band on the Run during his designated musical segments, and surprised the audience by playing Coming Up to close out the show during the end credits.