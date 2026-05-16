News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Trump’s independence warning to Taiwan after China visit draws swift response

Taiwan reaffirms independence following Trump’s post-Xi Jinping summit warning

Trump’s independence warning to Taiwan after China visit draws swift response
Trump’s independence warning to Taiwan after China visit draws swift response 

Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement following Trump's comments that "Beijing has no right to claim jurisdiction over Taiwan."

US President Donald Trump's warning to Taiwan against formally declaring independence from China has prompted a response from the island's foreign ministry, which reasserted that it's a "sovereign democratic country."

During a state visit to Beijing this week, Trump said that while his policy towards Taiwan had not changed, he was against the idea of it declaring independence from China and seemingly questioned why the US would send military support in the event of an invasion.

"I'm not looking to have somebody go independent and, you know, we're supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I'm not looking for that," he told Fox News.

"I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down," he added.

Straus Family Creamery ice cream recalls over metal fragment contamination
Straus Family Creamery ice cream recalls over metal fragment contamination
Kremlin announces Putin visit to China after Trump’s historic trip
Kremlin announces Putin visit to China after Trump’s historic trip
US arrests Kataib Hezbollah operative facing six terrorism charges
US arrests Kataib Hezbollah operative facing six terrorism charges
Belfast hits major milestone in 1M trees initiative, launches new Orchards
Belfast hits major milestone in 1M trees initiative, launches new Orchards
Trump says ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal-al-Minuki killed in Nigeria
Trump says ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal-al-Minuki killed in Nigeria
American Airlines flight carrying Congressman Tracey Mann makes emergency landing after smoke in cabin
American Airlines flight carrying Congressman Tracey Mann makes emergency landing after smoke in cabin
Trump Under Fire Admitting: ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation’
Trump Under Fire Admitting: ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation’
Trump leaves China teasing trade deals, but Iran and Taiwan tensions remain unresolved
Trump leaves China teasing trade deals, but Iran and Taiwan tensions remain unresolved
Searsmont: Explosion at Robbins Lumber mill prompts hospitals to gear up for casualties
Searsmont: Explosion at Robbins Lumber mill prompts hospitals to gear up for casualties
Israel-Lebanon tensions rise as Hezbollah attacks escalate and US talks wobble
Israel-Lebanon tensions rise as Hezbollah attacks escalate and US talks wobble
Ebola outbreak in Congo: Over 240 cases, 65 deaths reported
Ebola outbreak in Congo: Over 240 cases, 65 deaths reported
Why are flags at half-staff on May 15 in the US? Here's what to know
Why are flags at half-staff on May 15 in the US? Here's what to know

Popular News

WhatsApp tests new read-based disappearing messages feature

WhatsApp tests new read-based disappearing messages feature
an hour ago
Megan Fox celebrates 40th birthday with bold message: 'I desire'

Megan Fox celebrates 40th birthday with bold message: 'I desire'

2 hours ago
Kiefer Sutherland axes US leg of tour amid low ticket sales: 'great disappointment'

Kiefer Sutherland axes US leg of tour amid low ticket sales: 'great disappointment'
an hour ago