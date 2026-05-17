Eurovision 2026: Bulgaria takes crown as Israel’s inclusion sparks boycotts

Bulgaria’s Dara has triumphed at this year’s Eurovision following a politically charged edition of the contest, which has been roiled by several countries boycotting it over Israel’s ongoing participation.
According to CNN, her track “Bangaranga,” a catchy club hit performed with slick choreography, was expected to do well but proved surprisingly popular with both the jury and the public vote, beating second-placed Israel in a tense final.
Ultimately, the 27-year-old enjoyed a truly decisive win, finishing 173 points ahead of Israel’s Noam Bettan, the biggest ever winning margin in the contest’s history.
Her triumph also marked Bulgaria’s first ever victory in the pop song contest, and the first time since 2017 that the juries and public agreed on the same winner.